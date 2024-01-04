Calgary disability arts group optimistic for 2025 opening of new building

After years of not having a permanent space, the National accessArts Centre (NaAC) is optimistic about having a new home in an old Scouts Canada building by 2025, but it could cost more than expected.

The City of Calgary is committing to a “significantly higher” investment than its previously pledged $2.5 million to renovate the site located at 2140 Brownsea Dr. N.W.

The NaAC, formerly known as the Indefinite Arts Centre, has been without a permanent home since Feb. 20, 2018, when severe weather resulted in the roof of the Fairview Arena and Community Hall buckling under the weight of snow.

Thankfully, no one was injured when the roof came down because crews were warned about issues prior to the incident, but the damage was too extensive and the facility is set for demolition.

In 2021, the organization selected their new home at the old Scouts building, but no construction work has been completed there since the city originally committed to spend $2.5 million to help with renovations.

The old Scouts Canada building located at 2140 Brownsea Dr. N.W. in Calgary.

The city says it is “unable to disclose the full dollar amount” of the project, but did note it is seeing interest from all parties to ensure the Scouts building will be designed to fully support and embrace Calgary’s community of artists with disabilities.

Ward 7 Councillor Terry Wong, who represents the West Hillhurst area, told CTV News Thursday that extra funds will also provide some tenant improvements to make the facility even better.

“Obviously we had budget approval to do renovations, but there was also monies that came from the insurance for the previous building so therefore there's a bit of money that's in there to make it a suitable location for the National accessArts Centre,” said Wong.

“Over the last 18 months with administration and council, we finally approved the funding to proceed with the next step of renovation of this building.”

Original construction at the old Scouts building was supposed to begin in the spring of 2021, with the facility occupied by late 2021 or early 2022, but the building has sat vacant instead.

Wong added that the holdup for construction was mostly due to the long process it takes to procure designs suitable to create an accessible venue for artists.

“It became about the functional design perspective, how can we make it functional, suitable for artists to work in but also accessible for those that have physical limitations in terms of access and use of the building,” he said.

“That architecture took six months last year to work with consultants to get some of that done as well.”

The city says design work is now in its final stages in collaboration with NaAC before going to market to find the right developer which could take a few more months.

Actual construction timelines won’t be finalized until then.

HOPEFUL FOR GRAND OPENING NEXT YEAR

Late last year, the board of directors of the NaAC unanimously ratified the appointment of Karly Mortimer as president and CEO, effective Jan. 2, 2024.

During her upcoming maternity leave, the board also simultaneously appointed Raewyn Reid as interim president and CEO, effective the same date.

Reid says while timelines for construction are still up in the air, her team is optimistic that artists will be able to occupy the building at some point in 2025.

“It's exciting. You know, to kind of have this first step, this commitment and this really positive endorsement from the City of Calgary to step up for equity-serving communities or equity-seeking communities,” they said.

“We're working with Dialogue Architecture, and we're really excited about the design that they've proposed. Of course, the south-facing staircase that is protected under the heritage designation will still remain intact, but the main entrance will be moved to the east side of the location."

Proposed designs for the National accessArts Centre's new building. (Dialogue Architecture)

The NaAC is also continuing to move forward with its plans for a $14 million multidisciplinary disability arts venue adjacent to the former Scouts Canada Building.

This new facility will feature a multi-purpose presentation venue, a visual arts gallery, community rental space, and outdoor gathering spaces.

The venue will also host the second location for Lil E Coffee Cafe, a local business that employs individuals with disabilities.

The progress made on this facility so far, including proposed planning, has been made possible by the federal government’s Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.