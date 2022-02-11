Calgary Economic Development appoints Brad Parry as president and CEO
Calgary Economic Development (CED) has announced its new president and CEO.
Brad Parry will officially assume the role after serving as the interim president and CEO since July 2021.
Parry joined the organization in 2019 as the vice-president of marketing and communications.
"Brad has demonstrated tremendous vision and leadership since joining us and has helped instill a culture that is inclusive, collaborative and results-driven," said board chair Joe Lougheed in a news release.
"Brad’s skillset and experience and his exemplary job as our interim CEO made him the clear choice for CED at this important time for our city."
CED said Parry will guide the organization in its mission to advance economic growth and diversification.
"Brad has a clear and cohesive plan to take us forward and we are excited for the future of our organization and Calgary," Lougheed said.
Parry says he is humbled to be able to work with the organization.
"Calgary’s future will be shaped by the insights and actions of Calgarians, and I am truly excited to get to play a part in charting that path forward with so many talented and inspirational people," he said.
CED is a civic partner of the City of Calgary and is overseen by an independent board of directors.
It works with businesses, governments, educators and community partners to try to position Calgary as a location of choice for business investment.
