Calgary EMS red alerts for April increased tenfold in three years

New data from Alberta Health Services quarterly report, obtained by a Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FOIP) shows that the number of red alerts in Calgary for the month of April were 10 times higher than three years prior.

In April 2019, 41 red alerts were noted with a total time of one hour for the entire month that an ambulance was not available.

Most recently, that exploded to 618 red alerts totalling nearly 11 hours where an ambulance was not available.

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said the UCP government need to offer full-time positions to paramedics.

“What these documents show, with a tenfold increase is that the time to act has passed,” she said.

“The UCP must commit to retaining the paramedics that we currently have, by guaranteeing that they can get off shift on time. They need to offer every paramedic a permanent full-time contract, instead of these exploitive, 89 day contracts that offer no security, no benefits, not even sick days.”

New data shows that AHS is declaring a Red Alert - when there are no available ambulances - hundreds of times a month in Calgary. 🧵#ableg #cdnpoli #yyc — Alberta's NDP (@albertaNDP) August 3, 2022 New data shows that AHS is declaring a Red Alert - when there are no available ambulances - hundreds of times a month in Calgary. 🧵#ableg #cdnpoli #yyc — Alberta's NDP (@albertaNDP) August 3, 2022

Notley said it's hard to retain paramedics in this province under the UCP.

“Telling these people that they had to take pay cuts, and just recently finally signed off on deals that had 0 per cent increases throughout the term of the pandemic,” said Notley.

“It's hardly a surprise that folks are going to question whether this is a line of work that they want to be in.”

In July, the Alberta government announced nine new ambulances for the province including four on Calgary streets that are currently operating, including with new staff.

AHS implemented a 90 second dispatch time for the first ambulance to respond.

Since the end of last year, the documents show that response times in life-threatening instances are around seven to eight minutes, slightly higher than AHS’s target.

CTV News has reached out to Alberta Health and AHS for comment, but have not received a response.