Calgary energy company charged in central Alberta spill

CALGARY -

A provincial agency that oversees natural resource operations throughout Alberta has charged a Calgary company in connection with an incident that occurred two years ago.

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) laid charges against Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. after it found the company released acidic water from its Ram River sour gas plant near Rocky Mountain House, Alta. in October 2019.

The water flowed into a nearby creek, the AER said, where it "caused or may have caused an adverse effect."

Along with a charge under section 109(2) of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, Tidewater was charged with:

Failing to report the release of the substance as soon as possible;

Failing to take all reasonable measures to repair, remedy and confine the effects of the substance and;

Contravening approval conditions.

The company is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8 in Rocky Mountain House.