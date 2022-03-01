Calgary European market collecting donations for Ukraine relief

Many employees at southeast Calgary's European Deli and Produce Market are from Ukraine and they say there's a feeling of helplessness and fear watching what's happening in their home country.

"For me it's really, really hard to be in Canada knowing that Ukraine is going through a really difficult and tough time," said Yelyzabeta Danylcyahuk, one of the market's employees who has been anxiously watching Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Her family and many of her friends are still back in her home country.

"It's really sad and it's really hard (for) everybody," she said.

Danylcyahuk and her colleagues want to do what they can to help from afar, so the market has started collecting donations for Ukraine relief.

The store will also donate half of all proceeds from sales on March 5.

Viktoria Kuiavska, another employee at the market, has also been calling and messaging with friends and family in Ukraine.

"People in Ukraine are so scared and nobody expected (the invasion) would happen. Every single morning they are happy they are alive," said Kuiavska.

The European Deli and Produce Market sells products from all over Eastern Europe. It's located at 7133 11th St. SE and its major fundraising effort is happening all day Saturday.