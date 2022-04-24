Calgary Expo winds down with big crowds

Superheroes, villains and a handful of Hobbits marked the last day of the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo Sunday.

The 15th annual event was cancelled in 2020 and drastically scaled back last year, but that was all a distant memory this weekend.

"I'm sure the whole city has felt the energy radiating out of Stampede Park," Fan Expo HQ vice president Andrew Moyes said. "It's been an incredible celebration of all things pop culture, and it's so exciting to be back full scale for the first time in a few years."

A Lord of the Rings reunion took centre stage once again Sunday. Four hobbits from the Oscar-winning franchise brought in a huge crowd.

Sherie Turcott drove in from Edmonton to meet the actors.

"They're such likeable people," she told CTV News. "I've been waiting since 2020."

Attendance numbers weren't readily available, but organizers called the weekend's ticket sales a success.

It's good news after a spring storm cancelled the Expo's Parade of Wonders Friday.

Expo staff say the plan is to have that event back on Stephen Avenue next year, hopefully under some bluer skies.