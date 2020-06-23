CALGARY -- Calgarians looking for a reprieve from the summer heat will have more options at their disposal in the coming weeks.

The City of Calgary announced Tuesday that select spray parks, splash pads and wading pools are slate to open in early July.

The city plans to reopen the following parks:

Bowness Park (8900 48th Avenue N.W.)

Prairie Winds Park (223 Castleridge Blvd. N.E.)

Rotary Park (617 First St. N.E.)

South Glenmore Park (8415 24th St. S.W.)

The city says the parks will reopen once the necessary operating resources and safety processes are in place.

A tentative date for the reopening of the other city-owned spray parks, wading pools and outdoor pools has not been released.

For updated information visit City of Calgary wading pools, spray parks and outdoor pools.