Calgary family in desperate need of funds for daughter with rare brain disease
A Calgary family is desperately seeking funds for a major surgery after doctors found an enlarged tumour inside the brain of their eight-year-old daughter.
Olivia Danilenka is described as a happy and especially smart child with excellent learning skills for her age, but she was recently diagnosed in August of last year with a rare and aggressive brain disease called neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1).
The disease is most commonly inherited through neurological disorders, affecting about one in 3,000 people worldwide. The tumours of this disorder are non-cancerous, but they grow on nerves, impacting both speech and motor skills.
It may cause dark spots to form on the skin that are similar to birthmarks (called café-au-lait spots). NF1 can cause tumours (neurofibromas) on or under the skin, in the eyes, or in the nervous system (brain and spinal cord)
“It all started in July when Olivia was having trouble using her right hand,” said Olivia’s mother, Natallia Danilenka.
“We went to three family doctors, none of them raised concerns and we thought it was just an allergic reaction, but then we were sent for x-rays, a CT scan and then an MRI which showed there was a tumour in her head.”
DIAGNOSED WITH BRAIN TUMOUR
Olivia was diagnosed with a brain tumour in her thalamus section of her brain and despite undergoing chemotherapy, it has since doubled in size.
The slight pain in her arm has now left it completely non-functional, her right leg is progressively weaker and her speech is so slurred that it is often unrecognizable.
Olivia was diagnosed with a brain tumour in her thalamus section of her brain and despite undergoing chemotherapy, it has since doubled in size.
“At this point, the only choice we have in Canada is to partially remove the tumour, which might provide temporary relief with only a 30 per cent chance of success," Danilenka said.
"The tumour keeps growing, the symptoms are getting worse, and if we don't remove the entire tumour, there's a high risk it could become life-threatening."
MEMPHIS EXPERT
However, after extensive research, the family has reached out to Dr. Paul Klimo, a highly experienced surgeon from Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN., who specialized in brain tumour removals with very minimal risks.
“Regrettably, the surgery is not covered by our province’s healthcare system, and despite our efforts we have been unable to secure funding for it," Danilenka added.
A Go Fund Me campaign to cover the $150,000 cost of the medical procedure has now raised just over $21,000 as of Thursday.
“We just want to thank everyone for their kind donations,” Danilenka said.
“Your support not only helps our situation, but also encourages us to keep pushing forward.”
According to the Alberta Health website, there is no cure for neurofibromatosis, but treatment may relieve symptoms.
“Some people choose to have large or highly visible tumours removed by surgery,” read a statement from the website.
Surgery to remove tumours of the spinal cord, brain, or other nerves under the skin may be needed if the tumours are causing pain or disfigurement.
LIVING WITH NF1
An Edmonton couple is speaking out in hopes of educating others about their rare skin condition that they both suffer from.
Gail Appelgren and Tim Columbia were both born with NF1 and both have several benign tumours located on their face throughout their bodies.
Together, they hope to put NF1 patients in tough with other families experiencing the same difficulties.
“That’s my dream, to find a cure for this condition and to raise awareness as best we can,” said Appelgren.
“We’re trying to connect others together now through our board with the Alberta Tumour Foundation.”
Applegren has about 90 per cent of her body covered with tumours. She first started to notice the bumps when she was in her early teens, and although most of her growths are painless, some of them have caused severe concern.
She’s had more than 40 surgeries to date because there is no other treatment or cure for NF1, other than to remove the tumours themselves.
“People have lost their hearing, their sight, internal organs and limbs because the tumours twist around bones and stuff. The tumor on my chest, I had it removed because it was so large that I could tuck it into my pants,” Applegren said.
“I almost died in surgery because I lost so much blood, so they couldn't get the entire tumor because you have to get to the root of the tumor to remove it.”
A Go Fund Me to cover the $150,000 cost of the medical procedure has now raised just over $21,000 as of Thursday.
PROGRESSIVE CONDITION
NF1 is a progressive condition which affects people different and can result in the constant growth of tumours throughout ones life.
Columbia says his parents and other family members never had the disease, but there was a mutation in his genetic structure when he was conceived.
“I have fewer bumps, but I also have complications like learning disabilities and really poor balance and coordination,” he said.
“My body was very different even as early as grade one and I’ve only had a few of my bumps removed, but I always stay positive.”
Despite the drastic impact NF1 can have on a person’s appearance, Appelgren and Columbia say they hope others will take a moment to understand their condition.
The pair have since spoken at several schools in Alberta and encourage others to learn more.
“We have neurofibromatosis, but it does not have us,” Appelgren said.
“NF1 has never stopped me from living my life to the fullest, I have two university degrees, 31 years with the Alberta government as a social worker and I’ve played all kinds of sports.”
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home
Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.
Parents fuming after Montreal-area teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
King Charles III's health issues lead to questions about enlarged prostate, cancer
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Bell Media ends some CTV newscasts, sells radio stations in media shakeup amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Is it cheaper to rent or buy a house with a monthly mortgage in Canada? Prices analyzed in 26 markets
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
Listeria contamination fears prompt Canadian salad recall
Certain President's Choice and Taylor Farms brand salad kits are being recalled in Canada over concerns of a Listeria contamination, stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.
Toronto Raptors make two deals ahead of NBA trade deadline
The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from the Utah Jazz for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto then waived Dinwiddie in a corresponding move.
Local news cuts at Bell come after it was granted $40M in regulatory relief: St-Onge
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is accusing Bell Media of breaking its promise to invest in local news after the company was granted more than $40 million in annual regulatory relief.
Former Olympian pleads guilty to multiple charges of molesting boys in 1970s
A former Olympian and longtime track coach pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of sexually molesting young boys while working at a sports camp in western Massachusetts in the 1970s.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Police seek attackers in December double-stabbing
Edmonton police are looking for three people who allegedly stabbed a man and a woman in north Edmonton in December.
-
Alberta to add firefighters for expected busy wildfire season: minister
Alberta's forestry minister says the province plans to field more firefighters and volunteers as it braces for what it expects will be another busy wildfire season.
-
$70M lottery winner dedicates win to late wife
A northern Alberta man is calling his $70 million lottery win a "bittersweet" one.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police go undercover to crack down on bear spray sales, issue $20K in fines
Vancouver police issued $20,000 in fines to 10 businesses violating the city's recently introduced bear spray bylaws in an undercover operation last year.
-
Alleged sex assault at Surrey SkyTrain station prompts call to help identify suspect
Months after an alleged sex assault reportedly took place at a Metro Vancouver SkyTrain station, transit police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect.
-
Non-profit buys two B.C. co-ops, using $71M grant from affordable housing fund
Premier David Eby says the first purchase using the government's Rental Protection Fund will save 290 affordable rental units in two housing co-ops that have expired leases and were facing the prospect of being sold out from under the residents.
Atlantic
-
Colorado Low will skirt Maritimes, lighter snow and rain expected this weekend
A Colorado Low will sweep a couple of weather fronts through the Maritimes this weekend, resulting in some relatively mild February temperatures and a passing mix of snow and rain.
-
Politician in hard-hit county says bigger snowplows needed after historic N.S. storm
A senior politician in Nova Scotia's rural Pictou County says his municipality is still struggling to clear last weekend's massive snowfall, partly because the area has been overlooked by the provincial government.
-
Bell Media ends some CTV newscasts, sells radio stations in media shakeup amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Vancouver Island
-
'Full-patch' member of Hells Angels support club among 3 arrested in B.C. organized crime probe
Police investigating drug trafficking and organized crime arrested three people, including one member of the Savages Motorcycle Club, when they raided the group's clubhouse and eight other properties around the B.C. capital last week.
-
B.C. snowpack about 40% below normal, as Eby worries of 'dramatic drought conditions'
B.C.'s average snowpack is almost 40 per cent lower than normal, raising concerns about what Premier David Eby says are “some of the most dramatic drought conditions that have been seen in our lifetime.”
-
Non-profit buys two B.C. co-ops, using $71M grant from affordable housing fund
Premier David Eby says the first purchase using the government's Rental Protection Fund will save 290 affordable rental units in two housing co-ops that have expired leases and were facing the prospect of being sold out from under the residents.
Toronto
-
Air Canada flight comes back to Toronto after nearly 7 hours in the air, several landing attempts
Passengers onboard an Air Canada flight bound for St. John’s earlier this week spent close to seven hours in the air and were brought back to Toronto after “several” attempts to land.
-
Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home
Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.
-
NDP claim new Ontario ads made by Ford government to counter bad press
The official opposition is criticizing the Doug Ford government’s latest advertising campaign, claiming they are using public dollars to counter bad press.
Montreal
-
Parents fuming after Montreal-area teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
-
Too many youth think using English words is 'cool,' says Legault
The irony of this statement wasn't lost on representatives at the national assembly on Thursday as they watched a debate between Legault and his opposition unfold.
-
Politician condemns Republican candidate for burning Quebec books
Quebec Culture Minister Mathieu Lacombe says he condemns the burning of a Quebec book by an American politician, as well as the apparent blacklisting of certain works by author Élise Gravel.
Ottawa
-
221 vehicles reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024: Here's the hot spots for vehicle thefts
Statistics on the Ottawa Police Service crime map show 221 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa since January 1, including 45 vehicles reported stolen over the past seven days.
-
Rideau Canal Skateway to remain closed this weekend for warm temperatures, rain
The Rideau Canal Skateway will remain closed this weekend, as hopes for another chance on the ice begin to fade.
-
Belleville, Ont. declares state of emergency following 16 overdose calls Tuesday
The City of Belleville has declared a state of local emergency over the "growing addiction, mental health and homelessness crisis."
Kitchener
-
Guelph mayor says he will invoke strong mayor powers to limit tax hike, set up tiny homes
Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie says he will invoke strong mayor powers to cap the city’s tax hike and set up a temporary tiny home structured encampment.
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
Bell Media ends some CTV newscasts, sells radio stations in media shakeup amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Saskatoon
-
Second person facing murder charge in connection with body found in Saskatoon home
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged a second person with first-degree murder in connection with a body discovered in a Pacific Heights home on Saturday.
-
Gord Wyant not ruling out Saskatoon mayoral run
A Saskatchewan political veteran may be considering a run for mayor in Saskatoon.
-
Sask. teachers suspend all job action ahead of new round of negotiations
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has suspended all job action after being invited to resume negotiations by the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home
Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.
-
Bell Media ends some CTV newscasts, sells radio stations in media shakeup amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
-
Northern Ont. driver found passed out in the roadway
A complaint about a vehicle parked in a “live lane” on a Blind River street early Thursday morning ended with impaired driving charges, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Off-duty RCMP officer assaulted outside of elementary school: Winnipeg police
Two men are facing multiple charges after they allegedly assaulted an off-duty RCMP officer outside of an elementary school during dismissal.
-
Colorado Low dousing parts of Manitoba with ‘mixed bag’ of precipitation
A Colorado Low that moved into parts of Manitoba overnight continues to bring heavy snow and rain to parts of the province Thursday.
-
'It’s night and day': Balmoral Hotel gets makeover for medical patients
One of the Winnipeg core’s infamous hotels is getting a makeover to serve as a space for people attending medical appointments in the city.
Regina
-
Semi collisions halt Highway 1 traffic west of Moose Jaw
RCMP officers from Moose Jaw and Morse were on the scene of multiple crashed semis on Highway 1 Thursday morning.
-
Province releases details on newly ratified contract with Sask. physicians
Saskatchewan physicians and the province reached a newly ratified contract, the details of which were released by the government on Thursday.
-
Sask. company faces $24,000 fine for workplace injury
A Saskatchewan company is facing a $24,000 fine after a worker was seriously injured falling through the opening of a work platform.