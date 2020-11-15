CALGARY -- The Kenney government announced a two-week hiatus for all minor and recreational sports last week – to curb the COVID-19 climb in the province.

Seven-year-old Joshua Sturdy had just began his minor hockey season when the restrictions were announced, but his dad Andrew already had an answer.

He built a backyard rink for the second-straight year. Now, the family is using it daily for several hours.

“It took about three days to set up,” said Andrew. “I had to do a little bit of levelling with the yard, otherwise it would be a big pool at one end. Then fill it with water and wait for it to freeze.”

Joshua says he’s disappointed the season came to a temporary halt, but is pleased he can refine his skills for the next 14 days – right at home.

“I actually get to skate,” said Joshua, who helped his dad build the rink three weeks ago.

“I (had) to carry the 4x4’s over to my dad,” he said.

But the Sturdy’s rink isn’t the only one going up across the country.

Rink Masters, an Ontario-based company, ships basic rink building supplies to families across Canada. It says are soaring.

“We’re definitely going to do a double at least,” said owner Chas Birkett. “It’s still a little early yet, we sort of peak in the next three to four weeks in terms of orders.”

Birkett believes this will be one of his biggest years yet, with many people staying at home due to the pandemic.

He hopes it attracts them back next year.

“People may learn and try their first rink this year, and then recognize what a great family activity and do it in follow up years,” said Birkett.

Although Calgary rinks have shut their doors for now, Andrew Sturdy is glad his son can continue doing what he loves.

“We’re pretty happy that we still have some ice to play with, this guy, he lives and breathes hockey, so I couldn’t imagine him not skating,” he said.

The temporary restrictions expire Nov. 27.