Many of Calgary’s favourite vendors will be setting up shop at the new Calgary Farmers’ Market when it opens in 2020 and officials say the new facility will also offer products from new, up-and-coming businesses.

The original Calgary Farmers’ Market, just off of Blackfoot Trail and Heritage Drive, is open year round and sells locally sourced produce and meats and a variety of handicrafts.

The second location has been in the making for a number of years and will be built in the new northwest community of Greenwich, across from Winsport Canada.

“We strive to offer a place where you can connect with your farmer, learn more about your food and enjoy time well spent with friends and family,” said Rod Bradshaw, founding member and board president of the Calgary Farmers’ Market. “We will be the first, world-class market to have a second location.”

The new facility will be over 4600 square metres and will house 75 vendors.

“Northwest Calgary will soon enjoy amazing ingredients, delicious meals and a unique shopping experience,” said Bradshaw. “Calgary Farmers’ Market West will transport you to the old New York with the spirit of the Rocky Mountains.”

The space will feature an al-fresco style dining space, outdoor mezzanine and play areas for the kids.

Calgarians are invested to a special market that will be held on Saturday, September 15 from noon to 5:00 p.m. at the site of the new location.

