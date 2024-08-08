Calgary father and son charged in 'elaborate drug trafficking operation': police

A Calgary father and son are facing charges after police seized more than $100,000 in illegal drugs during a search in the city’s southwest last month.

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' (ALERT) organized crime unit joined Calgary police to search a home and four vehicles in Evergreen Estates on July 25.

Items seized include:

3,502 opioid pills;

1,080 unknown pills;

8,349 grams of unknown powders;

217 grams of cocaine;

184 grams of psilocybin mushrooms;

4,115 grams of cannabis;

2,840 millilitres of suspected anabolic steroids; and

29 cartons of contraband cigarettes.

Police say the unknown pills and powders are being submitted to Health Canada’s drug analysis service for further testing.

Investigators believe some of the powders were being used as buffing agents in steroid production and the making of "illicit Viagra and Cialis."

Officers also seized $58,833 in cash.

"This would appear to be a relatively elaborate drug trafficking operation with such a variety of chemicals and powders used in production," said Staff Sgt. Shelby Stewart in a Thursday news release from ALERT.

Warren Jonsson, 57, and Jesse Jonsson, 29, are facing multiple charges including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and fraud.

ALERT says more charges are expected once lab analysis of the unknown pills and powders is complete.