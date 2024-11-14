Calgary father and son tattoo artists featured on Season 16 of Ink Master

James and Anthony Tex couldn't pass up the chance to compete in a reality show highlighting tattoo artists when producers from Ink Master reached out to invite them to participate.

James is 50 years old and been working in the industry for 26 years.

"Before going, I'd watched a couple of seasons just to figure out what the show was all about and you're like, 'oh I could do that way better'," said James.

"But then you get on the show and you realize it is reality (TV) and you're not going to nail that (challenge) every time, you're gonna try but if you've watched the show already, you realize that no one's perfect and everything can happen."

Anthony is 32 years old and says his dad taught him everything he knows about tattooing. The two have similar illustrative styles and the younger Tex says they're the first father and son duo to be invited onto the show.

"I think they've had brothers, families members, something like that -- but nothing in the way of this," he said. "So I think having me and my father on Ink Master was such a good opportunity for our shot, for our name, for Canada, it's pretty awesome."

Awkward start

The two say the start of the competition was awkward with all the lights, cameras and microphones watching and listening to their every move.

"The first couple of tattoos, it was kind of eerie because it's a quiet room and you need the audio," said Anthony. " But the first couple of tattoos afterwards, you didn't even think about it anymore, you're just kind of one with the room."

"I was lucky enough to have Anthony by my side at least," said James. " (He provided) a little bit of a support system and then after a couple of weeks to get to know everyone on the on the show and they were super nice and awesome, talented young people because I was the oldest guy."

The two can't divulge any details of the show, or to reveal how far they got in the competition. Ink Master airs on Paramount+ and has 16 tattoo artists competing for $250,000 in prize money.

"You're kind of seen in a different light," said James. "All your insecurities and your faults are shown on TV because there's no place to hide."

"It's definitely on the resume for sure," said Anthony. "If you don't make it too far (in the competition) or you might get on top first or make it to the very end, no matter what, it will enhance your career at some point."

A family affair

Production of the show took place in late spring 2024 and Karen Tex, Jame's wife and Anthony's mom had her hands full running the Deadly Tattoos shop in southwest Calgary because she wasn't allowed to tell anyone that her boys were out shooting a north American reality television show. But now that the show is airing, she's watching it with them.

"I'm so proud," she said. "I'm probably their biggest fan girl, it's been amazing watching them on the show and seeing all the challenges and obstacles they're going through so yeah, it's been really cool."

Karen says bookings are up now that Calgarians are tuning into Ink Master and they want to be tattooed by celebrities.

"I would say emails are picking up and you know people are enjoying that there's local artists on the show," she said. "Representing Calgary and we're a local business here too so it's quite exciting."

Karen is hopeful that Ali, her 25-year-old daughter will also be invited onto the show one day when she has a few more years of experience tattooing under her belt.

