CALGARY -- The Calgary Fire Department and EMS responded to a garage fire shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Friday in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Varsity.

Two people were assessed for smoke inhalation by EMS after a fire broke out in a detached garage in the 4900 block of Viceroy Dr. N.W..

Initial reports say a fire inside the detached garage started when a vehicle inside the garage caught fire.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the garage and prevent neighbouring structures from catching fire.