Calgary Fire responds to a detached garage fire in the city's N.W.
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 5:08PM MST Last Updated Friday, November 13, 2020 5:15PM MST
Calgary Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire Friday afternoon
CALGARY -- The Calgary Fire Department and EMS responded to a garage fire shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Friday in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Varsity.
Two people were assessed for smoke inhalation by EMS after a fire broke out in a detached garage in the 4900 block of Viceroy Dr. N.W..
Initial reports say a fire inside the detached garage started when a vehicle inside the garage caught fire.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the garage and prevent neighbouring structures from catching fire.