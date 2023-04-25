An upper-income southern riding with the lower income Ace neighbourhood in its northwest corner, adjacent to wealthy Lake Bonavista with the lake of that name and wide lots and expensive housing.

Fish Creek Provincial Park, south of all this, runs southeast along Parkland, south of Bonavista, to the riding's southeast corner.

Across the park in the large southwest are the Midnapore and Sundance areas with two more tiny lakes and wealthy landscapes.

East of Bonavista and north of Parklands is Bonavista Downs.

In the northeast is Diamond Cove, on the Bow River and sheltered from a huge traffic exchange.

Below it with the Bow and its large islands and much more of the park along their east border are the areas of Queensland, Deer Ridge east of Parkland and Deer run at the bottom with the parkland down to the bottom of the riding.

Professional, managerial home owners have incomes in six figures, 35 per cent above the provincial average. Some 15 per cent are immigrants.

35,698 electors according to February 2023 data

Current MLA: Richard Gotfried, UCP

2019 voter turnout: 72%

ELECTION HISTORY

The riding was created in 1979, as Egmont grew southward. Bill Payne was the incumbent Tory from 1979-1993.

Heather Forsyth (PC) was first elected MLA for Calgary-Fish Creek in 1993, with big margins, but when she switched to Wildrose in 2012, she barely won.

In 2015, Forsyth became Interim Party leader after Danielle Smith defected to the Tories. Brian Jean won the leadership of WRP on March 28, 2015.

Forsyth retired for personal reasons before the 2015 general election and Blaine Maller ran for WRP but lost to the PC’s Richard Gotfried in a tight three-way race.

Gotfried won more easily in 2019, carrying the UCP banner, over the NDP’s Rebecca Bounsall.