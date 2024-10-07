CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich injured to start season

    Calgary Flames centre Yegor Sharangovich (17) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Calgary Flames centre Yegor Sharangovich (17) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    

    The Calgary Flames placed Yegor Sharangovich on injured reserve Monday with a lower-body injury.

    The 26-year-old winger tangled along the boards with Winnipeg Jets centre Vladislav Namestnikov and went down in Friday's pre-season finale for both clubs.

    Sharangovich led the Flames in goals last season with 31 and played all 82 regular-season games. The Flames said his status is week-to-week.

    Calgary opens its regular season on the road Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks.

    Sharangovich's 59 points in 2023-24 made him the all-time highest scoring Belarusian in a single NHL season.

    He signed a five-year contract extension July 1 that's worth US$28.75 million and starts in 2025-26.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.

