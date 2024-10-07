Calgary Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich injured to start season

The Calgary Flames placed Yegor Sharangovich on injured reserve Monday with a lower-body injury.

The 26-year-old winger tangled along the boards with Winnipeg Jets centre Vladislav Namestnikov and went down in Friday's pre-season finale for both clubs.

Sharangovich led the Flames in goals last season with 31 and played all 82 regular-season games. The Flames said his status is week-to-week.

Calgary opens its regular season on the road Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Sharangovich's 59 points in 2023-24 made him the all-time highest scoring Belarusian in a single NHL season.

He signed a five-year contract extension July 1 that's worth US$28.75 million and starts in 2025-26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.