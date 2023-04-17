Calgary Flames 'mutually part ways' with Brad Treliving following playoff elimination

Brad Treliving will not return as the Calgary Flames' general manager next season.

The Flames announced the move on Monday, saying the club agreed to "mutually part ways" with Treliving, whose contract expires on June 30.

"It’s a difficult day when you must part ways with a quality colleague and friend," said Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) president and CEO John Bean in a news release.

"We are grateful of Brad’s contributions over the past nine years and wish him every success in his future, both personally and professionally."

The news comes after the Flames' playoff hopes were dashed in a devastating overtime loss to the Nashville Predators last week.

Don Maloney, who has been promoted to president of hockey operations, will also serve as the interim general manager.

"For our fans and our business, we need to move forward, and we are confident with Don’s experience that we will find the right general manger to build on Brad’s work and lead our team to the Stanley Cup," Bean said.

Maloney just completed his fifth season as senior vice-president of hockey operations with the Flames, after originally joining the club in 2016 as a pro scout.

The Flames say the process to find the team's new general manager will begin "immediately."