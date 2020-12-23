CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames have released their 2021 regular season schedule, and from the looks of it, the Battle of Alberta could get dialled up a decibel or two.

That’s because, in the all-Canadian division regular season, the Flames and Oilers are scheduled to meet a record 10 times during the season.

Calgary will also play Vancouver 10 times and Toronto, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Montreal nine times.

The Flames will start on the road in Winnipeg taking on the Jets, Jan. 14.

Two days later the Flames will face the Vancouver Canucks for their home opener at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Jan. 16.

Calgary’s longest home stand this season is a pair of five game segments starting on March 7 through to March 17.

In the first segment the Flames will host Edmonton, Montreal twice and Ottawa once.

The second segment is through April 19 to April 26 with two games against Ottawa and three against Montreal.

Starting Feb. 20 the Flames will take on a six-game road trip, playing Edmonton once, Toronto twice and Ottawa three times.

The regular season ends on May 8.

More information is expected to be released at a later date.