Calgary Flames to retire Miikka Kiprusoff's number 34

The Calgary Flames will be honouring one of its greatest all-time goaltenders, Miikka Kiprusoff, at a ceremony next year.

Kiprusoff's number 34 will be raised to the rafters at a retirement on March 2, ahead of the Flames' regular season game with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The goaltender played nine of his 12 NHL career years with the team and retired as the franchise leader in wins (305), shutouts (41), goals against average (2.46), save percentage (.913) and games played by a goaltender (576).

Kiprusoff is also the franchise leader in playoff shutouts (six) and is behind just Mike Vernon for playoff games played and won.

"I loved my time in Calgary," said Kiprusoff in a statement on Tuesday. "The fans are amazing and it’s a wonderful place to live and play.

"Hockey really means something here and I was proud to wear the Flaming C and call Calgary my home for nine years. I would like to thank the Flames ownership, the organization, and the fans for my time in Calgary and for this tremendous honour."

The Flames said the tribute to Kiprusoff is another block for the legacy of the Calgary Flames in the city.

"We are thrilled to have his number 34 deservingly displayed at the Scotiabank Saddledome so Flames fans can celebrate his contributions for years to come," said Flames general manager Craig Conroy. "And for me, personally, it was a privilege to have been his teammate. Under that mask was a fierce competitor who gave us the confidence and an opportunity to win every night.

"Thank you and congratulations, Kipper."

Originally from Turku, Finland, Kiprusoff was acquired in a trade with San Jose on Nov. 16, 2003.

He was named a Vezina Trophy finalist on three occasions and won the award in 2006.

"Finishing that season with a 42–20–11 record and a team-record 10 shutouts, he was also named a first team all-star, awarded the William M. Jennings Trophy and was named as a Hart Trophy finalist as League MVP," officials said.

He also had success on the world stage, representing his native Finland at the World Championships in 1999 and 2001 as well as helping his country to a second-place finish at the World Cup of Hockey in 2004.

Kiprusoff also won bronze with Team Finland at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

He retired from the Flames and the NHL on Sept. 9, 2013 and resides year-round in Helsinki with his wife and two sons.