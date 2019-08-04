Hundreds of people gathered in Calgary to show support for pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong.

The group planned a march from Chinatown to the Chinese Consulate carrying signs of solidarity with Hong Kong and calling for the end to recent political unrest and violence.

Protests in Hong Kong started in June against a proposed bill that would allow citizens to be extradited to mainland China and evolved into backlash against the city’s government and it's Communist Party rulers in Beijing.

Calgary’s event coincided with rallies in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Halifax.

All were organized by Hongkongers who live in Canada. They hope to unite and start an official dialogue with the federal government about their concerns.