CALGARY -- Calgary high school students may be heading back to class, but high school sports have been placed on hold.

That was the word Wednesday, as the Calgary Board of Education announced that the Calgary Senior High School Athletic Association has decided to postpone the start of the high school fall schedule, including football, volleyball, cross country, and girls' soccer.

The move will be reconsidered on or before October 1.

The decision was made, in keeping with the recommendations of the Alberta Government document Guidance for Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation - Stage 2, along with the 2020-21 School Re-entry Plan and and a document called Re-Implementation of Sport in a School Setting.

For now, the focus will be on enabling administrators, teachers, support staff, students and parents to return to class.

Information is available on the Calgary High School Athletic website, which currently has a column headed 'Events', and underneath, a single line that reads, "There is no content to display."