CALGARY -- The Calgary Hitmen will have a new home for the upcoming 2021 season.

As a result of ongoing COVID-19 protocols, the Western Hockey League (WHL) club announced it will play home games this year at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on the Tsuut’ina Nation.

The temporary move out of the Scotiabank Saddledome is required because of National Hockey League and American Hockey League restrictions governing the Calgary Flames and Stockton Heat.

“We would like to thank Tsuut’ina chief and council in working with us to use their facilities and are excited and honoured to call the state-of-the-art Seven Chiefs Sportsplex our home-away-from-home for the next four months,” said Hitmen vice-president and alternate governor Mike Moore.

Hitmen players will also be required to stay at the Grey Eagle Resort for the duration of the season to help limit the number of close contacts with other people.

Last week, the WHL received approval from the province and Alberta Health to allow for a 24-game regular season schedule with no spectators permitted to enter any facility to watch games.

All five Alberta WHL teams will make up an Alberta-based Central Division and play their games entirely within the province.

The Hitmen receive an opening weekend bye and begin play on March 5.

Calgary players will report to the city on Feb. 13 for a quarantine and training camp period prior to regular season play.