The Calgary Homeless Foundation is feeling the pinch from recent provincial budget cuts.

The organization that funds 30 other homeless-related agencies in Calgary is faced with an eight per cent cut in provincial funding, which amounts to losing out on roughly $3.2 million in 2019.

Diana Krescy, president and CEO of the Calgary Homeless Foundation, says current clients who rely on services will continue to be housed in shelters like Alpha House, Inn From The Cold and The Alex, but these cuts will affect efforts to prevent homelessness.

“We were able to reduce the reductions to a point where we were able to take some out without causing homelessness again,” Krescy said.

“Everyone is staying housed, but we’re not able to expand, we’re not able to meet the demand of the need and we are losing some programs we had to reduce funding on that are delivering critical value to the system and the city.”

Alberta Minister of Community and Social Services, Rajan Sawhney, released the following statement to CTV News regarding cuts to the Calgary Homeless Foundation.

“Our government is committed to protecting vulnerable Albertans, while at the same time getting the province’s finances back on track in order to sustain our vital programs for future generations,” the statement read.

“The previous government did not pass a budget for 2019, and so we are operating under a temporary interim supply arrangement. We are currently working on Budget 2019 and will be tabling it this fall.”

Uncertainty also looms for other organizations in Alberta, including libraries which have been promised half of their funding, with no guarantee that remaining funds will be provided in the October budget.

School boards in the province are also in a similar situation without certainty of funding as the Alberta Teachers’ Association deals says it fears what may be a shortage of staff this fall.