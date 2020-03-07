Calgary hosts Alberta robotics championships
Published Saturday, March 7, 2020 2:34PM MST
CALGARY -- Teams from all over the province, including some from Saskatchewan, are in the city for a big robotics tournament that paves the way to a chance at a world title.
The VEX Robotics Alberta Provincial Championships brings dozens of teams to compete at Master's Academy & College in southwest Calgary for the opportunity to qualify for the World Championship event.
Officials say a number of awards are also available for participants, including:
- Strategy Award – given by referees to the team that shows the most effective/unique in-game strategy
- Team Pit Award – given to the team that shows the most organization/enthusiasm/efficiency in the pit area for their table
- People's Choice Award – voted on by all competitors based on the team that deserves special recognition
- Junior High Skills Champion – awarded to the highest skills challenge score from a middle school team
- Judge's Choice Award – voted for by the judges for a team that deserves special recognition
The VEX World Championships are scheduled to take place in Louisville, Kent. later this month.
RELATED IMAGES