CALGARY -- Teams from all over the province, including some from Saskatchewan, are in the city for a big robotics tournament that paves the way to a chance at a world title.

The VEX Robotics Alberta Provincial Championships brings dozens of teams to compete at Master's Academy & College in southwest Calgary for the opportunity to qualify for the World Championship event.

Officials say a number of awards are also available for participants, including:

Strategy Award – given by referees to the team that shows the most effective/unique in-game strategy

Team Pit Award – given to the team that shows the most organization/enthusiasm/efficiency in the pit area for their table

People's Choice Award – voted on by all competitors based on the team that deserves special recognition

Junior High Skills Champion – awarded to the highest skills challenge score from a middle school team

Judge's Choice Award – voted for by the judges for a team that deserves special recognition

The VEX World Championships are scheduled to take place in Louisville, Kent. later this month.