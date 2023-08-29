Calgary households to be included in upcoming StatCan health report
Hundreds of Calgary residents will be asked to participate in a new health survey from Statistics Canada.
The agency says approximately 800 households in the city have been randomly selected for the Canadian Health Measures Survey (CHMS).
Statistics Canada says the report is "vital" to improving health care because it will provide up-to-date information about Canadians' health.
"The data from this survey is used by researchers to further understand the relationship between disease risk factors and risk conditions such as obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and more," officials said in a news release.
"It also sheds light on illnesses and enables health professionals to be better prepared for public health challenges."
As part of the survey, a mobile physical examination centre will be set up in the parking lot of the Bowness Community Association (7903 43 Ave. N.W.) on Oct. 3. Health professionals will take the survey participants' blood pressure, record their oral health, collect biospecimen and more there.
"We encourage the voluntary participation of all those selected, to help us complete an accurate portrait of the health of Canadians."
This will be the seventh time the CHMS will have been conducted in Canada.
Calgary is among 16 locations chosen to participate in the survey.
Information about previous cycles can be found online.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario banning online gambling commercials featuring athletes and celebrities
Athletes, as well as some celebrities, will no longer be allowed to appear in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario.
Yellowknife on 'Phase 3' of re-entry plan. Here's what that means
With a major fire being held away from Yellowknife, the city has kickstarted plans to return evacuees to their homes. Here's what to know.
Women's pro hockey league coming to Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa
The Professional Women's Hockey League will open its inaugural season in January with teams in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and the New York City area.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: These conservative politicians claim they're protecting kids, but they're making victims of them
In his column for CTVNews.ca, for NDP leader Tom Mulcair calls out senior politicians he accuses of using the issue of gender identity to gain support of certain voters, at the expense of the fundamental right to equality.
Neurosurgeon pulls live worm from brain of Australian woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
Six students from the same Toronto high school graduate with 100 per cent grades
Eight students from the Toronto District Catholic School Board graduated with perfect grades this year – and six of them all hail from the same high school.
Mom and son part of group missing in southern Alberta after rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are considered missing after they lost contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Old Man River.
Franklin remains Category 4 hurricane, still tracking south of Atlantic Canada
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it moves northward in the Atlantic.
BREAKING | New charges placed on Ontario man accused of selling self harm products linked to over 100 deaths
The man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
Edmonton
-
Hermitage townhouse complex scene of fire early Tuesday morning
A fire broke out at a townhouse complex in Edmonton's Hermitage neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
-
Mom and son part of group missing in southern Alberta after rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are considered missing after they lost contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Old Man River.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario banning online gambling commercials featuring athletes and celebrities
Athletes, as well as some celebrities, will no longer be allowed to appear in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario.
Vancouver
-
B.C. tribunal orders Kelowna bar to compensate drag performer
An LGBTQ2S+ bar in Kelowna has been ordered to pay a local drag performer $1,100 after it failed to compensate them for entertainment that was provided last summer.
-
Shuswap locals join BC Wildfire Service on the front line
Locals from the Shuswap area are now joining BC Wildfire Service crews on the front lines after taking part in a recognized training program.
-
Drake concert in Vancouver postponed due to technical difficulties
Just two hours before he was set to take the stage in Vancouver, Rogers Arena announced that Drake’s Monday night concert has been postponed.
Atlantic
-
Movement to oust N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs: Dissident PC members fail to trigger leadership review
Dissident members of New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party have failed to trigger a leadership review for Blaine Higgs.
-
Cape Breton man charged in connection to dog’s death following reports it was dragged from a truck
Nova Scotia SPCA say a Cape Breton man has been charged in connection to a dog’s death after reports of a dog tethered to a truck was being driven in Marion Bridge.
-
Franklin remains Category 4 hurricane, still tracking south of Atlantic Canada
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it moves northward in the Atlantic.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 on track to fully reopen by Labour Day, but concerns about future closures loom
Highway 4 leading to the west coast of Vancouver Island is set to fully reopen before the upcoming Labour Day long weekend, after it shut down following a devastating wildfire in early June.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes campaign-style stop in Nanaimo to push for lower grocery prices
As grocery store prices continue to take a major bite out of most people's budgets, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in Nanaimo Monday, taking aim at that grocery store sticker shock.
-
Lightning sparks out-of-control wildfires on Vancouver Island
At least six new wildfires were found burning out of control on Vancouver Island Monday. The largest of the new fires measured approximately 60 hectares by 10 a.m., according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New charges placed on Ontario man accused of selling self harm products linked to over 100 deaths
The man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario banning online gambling commercials featuring athletes and celebrities
Athletes, as well as some celebrities, will no longer be allowed to appear in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario.
-
Developers tried to sell Greenbelt properties amid ongoing government discussions, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford says his government is considering placing two properties back into the Ontario Greenbelt after it was discovered that developers quietly listed the land for sale while discussions were still ongoing.
Montreal
-
Fatal fire in Montreal Airbnb now subject of criminal investigation
Montreal police say traces of 'accelerant' were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
-
Montreal Walmart hit with complaint after transgender customer grilled over bathroom use
A customer of a Walmart in Montreal is filing a discrimination complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission and calling on the retailer to ensure trans shoppers can use the bathroom they feel most comfortable in.
-
Canadian anti-crime researcher sentenced to two years in prison in Algeria
The lawyer for a Canadian researcher detained in Algeria since February says his client has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Ottawa
-
Renfrew OPP investigating fatal crash near Cobden, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash near Cobden, Ont.
-
Ottawa home to one of six new Professional Women's Hockey League teams
The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled its inaugural season and its original six teams Tuesday. Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto are part of the league, along with three cities in the U.S.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New charges placed on Ontario man accused of selling self harm products linked to over 100 deaths
The man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man accused of selling lethal self-harm products online charged in death of Waterloo resident
A man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, including one related to a victim from Waterloo.
-
SC Johnson may leave Brantford over zoning dispute
After more than a century, SC Johnson’s main manufacturing plant might leave the City of Brantford.
-
Kitchener Swifties find solace in support group amid tour ticket scarcity
The atmosphere was bittersweet at Play-A-Latte Café Monday night as local fans of Taylor Swift - affectionately known as "Swifties" - gathered for a unique support group.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters respond to rollover crash
Firefighters responded to a rollover during Saskatoon's morning commute on Monday.
-
University of Sask. to provide universal access to free menstrual products
The University of Saskatchewan has launched a new initiative to help improve access to menstrual supplies.
-
Canada's landlords now asking a record-breaking average of $2,078 per month: rental report
According to a new report from Rentals, In July, the Canadian rental market hit a record high with an average asking rent of $2,078, marking an 8.9 per cent annual increase.
Northern Ontario
-
Vital equipment stolen from small northern Ont. fire station
A small volunteer fire department in northern Ontario is scrambling to replace roughly $6,000 in vital emergency equipment that was stolen over the weekend from one of its stations.
-
Neurosurgeon pulls live worm from brain of Australian woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
-
Northern Ont. resident reports suspicious men with a suitcase, pair face drug charges
A report about two suspicious men carrying a suitcase in Elliot Lake led police to a cocaine and fentanyl bust.
Winnipeg
-
Bob Barker's little-known connection to a Manitoba animal rescue
Iconic game show host Bob Barker made a hefty donation that was instrumental in the the creation of Manitoba’s first and only black bear rescue.
-
Wildfire smoke blanketing parts of southern Manitoba on Tuesday
A number of southern Manitoba communities are experiencing smoky conditions on Tuesday morning.
-
Regina
-
Regina residents encouraged by city to start using green bins
With pickup service expected to start next week, the City of Regina is encouraging its residents to begin using their green bins if they’ve received them.
-
Distracted driving ticket ignites conversation about what drivers can and can't do behind the wheel
A distracted driving ticket issued by the Regina Police Service (RPS) over the weekend created quite the buzz about what motorists are allowed to do while driving.
-
Canada's landlords now asking a record-breaking average of $2,078 per month: rental report
According to a new report from Rentals, In July, the Canadian rental market hit a record high with an average asking rent of $2,078, marking an 8.9 per cent annual increase.