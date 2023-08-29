Calgary households to be included in upcoming StatCan health report

Hundreds of Calgary residents will be asked to participate in a new health survey from Statistics Canada.

The agency says approximately 800 households in the city have been randomly selected for the Canadian Health Measures Survey (CHMS).

Statistics Canada says the report is "vital" to improving health care because it will provide up-to-date information about Canadians' health.

"The data from this survey is used by researchers to further understand the relationship between disease risk factors and risk conditions such as obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and more," officials said in a news release.

"It also sheds light on illnesses and enables health professionals to be better prepared for public health challenges."

As part of the survey, a mobile physical examination centre will be set up in the parking lot of the Bowness Community Association (7903 43 Ave. N.W.) on Oct. 3. Health professionals will take the survey participants' blood pressure, record their oral health, collect biospecimen and more there.

"We encourage the voluntary participation of all those selected, to help us complete an accurate portrait of the health of Canadians."

This will be the seventh time the CHMS will have been conducted in Canada.

Calgary is among 16 locations chosen to participate in the survey.

Information about previous cycles can be found online.