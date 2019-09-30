CALGARY — Following a five-month investigation, Calagry police have charged a husband and wife with drug trafficking offences.

The investigation was launched in May after police suspected a cocaine trafficking operation was underway in the southwest part of the city.

A search warrant was executed at a home in the 0-100 block of Shawbrooke Circle S.W. on Sept. 25, where police seized:

62 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of about $9,900

15 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of about $1,000

$830 in cash

Police also seized a digital scale, paperwork for tracking cash and proceeds of crime and support gear for an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Donald Wilfred Goodwin, 62, and his wife, Karen Ruth Goodwin, 52, are now facing charges of:

Two counts of trafficking cocaine

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Three counts of proceeds of crime

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.