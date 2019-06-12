A favourite ice cream parlour of many people in Calgary may be pleased to hear the delicious treats will soon become available in Alberta's capital.

Made By Marcus, on 1013 17 Ave. S.W. and 221 19 St. N.W., is known for its inventive flavours, locally sourced products and naturally grown ingredients.

Staff at the shop say it's always been a goal to open a location in Edmonton.

"We found kind of the perfect spot and we just had to go for it," said Catey Los. "It was a little sooner than we were expecting to open up but we're extra excited about it. It's a beautiful location and it's right on Whyte Avenue, so we couldn't pass up an opportunity like that for sure."

(With files from Brenna Rose)