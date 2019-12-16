CALGARY -- Staff at the Calgary International Airport are bracing for a surge of holiday travellers for its busiest time of the year.

Nearly one million guests are expected to pass through the domestic and international terminals from Monday Dec. 16 and Sunday Jan. 5.

That’s an average of around 47,000 people every single day, with the busiest day predicted to be Friday Dec 20 where 50,000 guests are expected.

"We advise guests travelling through YYC to check with your airline before leaving and confirm travel times and leave extra time to get to and through the airport," said Chris Myles, vice-president of operations with the Calgary Airport Authority.

The airport will be bringing in more staff to face the holiday rush, but international travellers are encouraged to arrive three to four hours ahead of their scheduled departure, to check in online and to bring a carry-on bag instead of checked luggage if possible to avoid long line ups.

YYC also aims to provide more convenience for travellers this year.

If you’re driving to the airport to catch a flight there will be more options at your disposal including new weekly parking rates along with electric vehicle parking and charging stations.

New this year as well is the addition of a fifth security screening point at Concourse B which was designed to allow for up to 30 per cent more guests to be processed.

As always, travellers are advised not to bring any liquids of more than 100 millilitres and no animal products.

If guests have cannabis with them, they are only allowed to have less than one ounce.

For more details on what you can and can’t bring on board visit Canadian Air Transport Security Authority

Earlier this month, YYC and its airlines also introduced a new centralized de-icing program to help keep flights on schedule in cold weather.