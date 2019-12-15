CALGARY -- As the Calgary International Airport bustled with holiday-bound travelers on Sudnay, some passengers celebrated the new Passenger Bill of Rights.

The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) made effective on Dec. 15 a second phase of new rules, outlining what compensation airlines are obligated to pay when flights are delayed or cancelled.

"It's a step in the right direction because that sets the tone for the airline to basically change the game, and put passengers as the priority," said Victor Essinton, a flyer on his way to Atlanta, Georgia.

The potential payouts are dependent on the size of airline and length of delay:

Compensation by large airlines

Delay of 3-6 hours: $400

Delay of 6-9 hours: $700

Delay of 9 hours or more: $1,000

Compensation by small airlines

Delay of 3-6 hours: $125

Delay of 6-9 hours: $250

Delay of 9 hours or more: $500

The rules also outline new seating requirements for children and their guardians, at no extra charge:

Under the age of 5: In a seat adjacent to guardian

Aged 5 to 11: In the same row and separated by no more than one seat from guardian

Aged 12 or 13: Separated by no more than one row from guardian

"It's fantastic. We've been on a number of flights where my husband and I have been separated," said Amanda Hinrichs as she held her infant in a baby carrier, both ready to travel to New Mexico US.

Airline critics say the changes don't go far enough to help passengers.

"If the flight is cancelled or delayed due to weather, you get no compensation. But also if the flight is delayed or cancelled for maintenance issues, which is the airlines responsibility, you still get no compensation," said Gabor Lukacs, an air passenger rights advocate.

The onus is on the passenger to file the complaint to be eligible for compensation. It must be filed within a year of the issue, and airlines have 30 days to respond.

Many airlines have begun a legal challenge of the new rules, but the rules remain in effect until further notice.