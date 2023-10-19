Calgary is 48-hours away from its coldest stretch since April

The window is closing on comfortably finishing that last minute yard work, and Thursday and Friday would be a good time to prep the vehicle for the colder months.

Daytime highs are expected to go from more than 10 C above seasonal on Thursday to 14 C below seasonal by Tuesday.

Calgary started Thursday with some communities already at the average daytime high of 12 C, thanks to a high-pressure system drawing warmer air up into the southern portion of the province.

The upper patterns are going to change starting late Friday, resulting in a low-pressure system setting up in the Pacific.

This trough will deepen as it tracks east toward Alberta by the end of the weekend.

Starting Tuesday, Calgary will enter the coldest stretch of weather since early April, with temperatures remaining below freezing for at least three-days.

Precipitation is likely as those temperatures drop, and with that cooler atmospheric profile, Calgary could see the first snow of the season.

Calgary's five-day forecast as of Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.