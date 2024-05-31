Calgary Italian School celebrates 50 years of dedicated community service

Generations of Italian Canadians are celebrating the golden anniversary of a Calgary language school that’s been connecting community members for 50 years.

The Comitato Italiano Linguistico e Culturale Calgary (Calgary Italian School) was founded by Serafino Scarpino and Alberto Romano on June 1, 1974.

The pair, who had both emigrated with their families separately from Italy, wanted to carry on their Italian traditions and culture, so they decided to start their own school.

Romano, who passed away last month, was an integral part in finding families to join the school’s community.

"We knew there was a need, because a lot of our students wanted to retain a little bit of their culture and heritage and the only way to do that was to make sure that they retained some of their language in that manner," Scarpino said.

"They would keep some of their Italian identity, and by doing so, become better Canadian citizens in the process. We feel that having an identity that is true to who you are makes you a better citizen of the country."

The school started with just a couple of small classrooms in Calgary’s St. Alphonus School and St. Michael School, but quickly expanded to its current location at the Calgary Italian Cultural Centre in the northeast community of Bridgeland.

Giovanna Longhi came to Calgary from Italy and was part of the second-ever class of the Calgary Italian School. To this day, she still serves as vice-chair of the board.

Longhi fondly remembers celebrating famous Italian traditions such as Natale (Italian Christmas) and learning about the many provinces of Italy during the Festival delle Regioni as a young girl.

"My brother and I both spoke fluent Italian at the time, but it wasn’t just about the language, it was about the connection to the culture," she said.

"I remember we learned to tell time in Italian, we sang songs, we did all kinds of poetry but we talked about the stories that our grandparents told peppered with different dialects. I’ve been a student here and now a teacher and even my own children came here.

"It’s a huge part of me and my family’s lives."

From humble beginnings, the Calgary Italian School has now grown to 290 students from as young as just a few years old all the way up to adults interested in learning the Italian language and culture.

"We are thrilled to reach this incredible milestone and reflect on the impact the Calgary Italian School has had on our community over the past 50 years," said school president Caterina Mangone.

"This celebration is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our staff, volunteers and supporters who have contributed to our success."

On Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., distinguished guests including former and past presidents, teachers and board members will gather for a celebration at the Calgary Italian Centre located at 416 – 1 Avenue N.E.

At 12:30 p.m., a special presentation titled "Telling our Story" will commence.

Italian snacks and refreshments will also be served throughout the event.