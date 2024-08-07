Calgary job fair links immigrants with careers, education

Thousands of new Calgarians participated in an event Wednesday to connect them with employers across Alberta.

The Canadian Immigrant Fair took over the Telus Convention Centre for the afternoon.

The free, one-stop event helped newcomers with every stage of employment from back-to-school information to resume-building tips to settlement service providers.

Booths and speakers offered long-term career opportunities and more temporary jobs to help pay the bills.

"This is a really big demand that people need," said Laura Jackman with Canadian Immigrant.

"Here, you can meet with tons of people who have just come to Canada as well and (there are) like-minded individuals all here that just want to help newcomers succeed in Canada."

The fair, which saw about 1,600 registrants, connected new Calgarians with employers, recruiters, immigrant service providers, educational institutes and government services that can help them in the country.

One of its biggest hits was a free resume clinic, which offered a chance for potential workers to have their resumes reviewed by professionals.

The event comes as Calgary — and Canada — sees an influx of new residents.

Jackman believes these opportunities may be key to success.

"It's demand that's open everywhere, but in Calgary specifically, there are a lot of newcomers that are really looking for help just like this," she said.

