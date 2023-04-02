Calgary kids with vision loss hunt for Easter eggs that beep
A lot of children enjoy searching for eggs over Easter, but Saturday, with a little help from the Calgary police, an early Easter egg hunt took place for kids with vision loss.
Youngsters raced through Stanley Park in southwest Calgary in search of special beeping eggs that the police created with a 3D printer.
It's the first time Calgary held an event like this. The idea came from an American dad who created a beeping egg hunt in 2005 so his daughter could take part in the tradition.
Since then, the Rachel Project has spread to many other cities.
The early reviews from some of the kids who attended were glowing.
"I really like this experience," said seven-year-old Phineas Sizer. "It's the best experience I've had here yet."
CNIB programs and operations manager Amber Dujay said the event was an opportunity for kids to feel like a part of a holiday tradition.
"This is an opportunity for normalcy," Dujay said. "It's a small adaptation of these beeping eggs that allows them to just be a kid – to just be like everyone else and to participate and enjoy the holidays."
The idea was piloted in Alberta by the Edmonton police last year. Saturday's event included games, a petting zoo, and visits from the police mounted and canine units.
Petting zoo at Stanley Park, Apr.1, 2023 for Easter egg hunt
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Femicides on the rise as report indicates a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in Canada
Femicides in Canada are on a concerning rise according to a new report that says a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in the country and this number is likely to increase.
Guilbeault defends carbon price, says average household will pay more but rich will shoulder burden
Canada's environment and climate change minister acknowledged that the average household may eventually pay more for the carbon price than it gets back in rebate payments, but says the Liberal government has other programs to help Canadians lower their energy costs overall.
Here's how deep Canada's orphan well problem runs
Canadian companies are spending public funding to clean up their oil and gas wells at a time when the industry is raking in historic profits, yet many wells remain abandoned or unplugged. As the number of these wells rises, so do the environmental costs and the likelihood that taxpayers will be on the hook for them.
She's gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries over the past year. Here's what she's learned
Loni James has gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries, a series of romantic rituals full of intrigue, surprises and cultural firsts. She says that even the bad dates have been memorable -- and that all of them have taught her something. This is what she learned.
Astronomers find ring-shaped border on some distant planet may support life
A ring-shaped border on certain distant planets known as the 'terminator zone' that separates permanent daytime and nighttime could offer conditions suitable to support life, a recent study has found.
Explosion in Russian cafe kills prominent military blogger
An explosion tore through a cafe in Russia's second-largest city Sunday, killing a well-known military blogger and strident supporter of the war in Ukraine. Some reports said a bomb was embedded in a bust of the blogger that was given to him as a gift.
Ukrainian official offers plan for a Crimea without Russia
A top Ukrainian official on Sunday outlined a series of steps the government in Kyiv would take after the country reclaims control of Crimea, including dismantling the strategic bridge that links the seized Black Sea peninsula to Russia.
Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart, in a rare phone call between the diplomats since the Ukraine war, to immediately release a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained last week as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan, the State Department said Sunday.
Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment
Former U.S. president Donald Trump will deliver remarks Tuesday night in Florida after his scheduled arraignment in New York on charges related to hush money payments, his campaign announced Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Group opposed to Ritchie health hub says its gathered hundreds of petition signatures
A group of residents concerned over a new health hub near Whyte Avenue that is seeking approval to create a supervised consumption site gathered signatures for a petition opposing the project.
-
Draisaitl nets hat trick and 50th as Oilers squash Ducks 6-0
The Edmonton Oilers appear to be on cruise control heading into the playoffs while collecting new milestones on a nightly basis.
-
Going back to the moon: 'This is Canada on the world stage, doing big things'
On Monday, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will introduce the four astronauts -- three from the U.S., one from Canada -- who will steer the next stage of an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon.
Vancouver
-
1 dead, another seriously injured after 'targeted' shooting in Chilliwack: RCMP
Chilliwack RCMP were called to the city's Sardis neighbourhood just before 7 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of shots fired.
-
A new program in Surrey is trying to prevent catalytic converter thefts. Here's how.
Mounties in Surrey have launched a new program to try and decrease catalytic converter thefts, which they say accounted for 45 per cent of all thefts from automobiles in the city last year.
-
Volunteer drivers urgently needed to transport cancer patients in Vancouver, charity says
Facing a shortage of volunteers to drive cancer patients to their appointments, a Metro Vancouver non-profit has issued an urgent appeal – and set an ambitious goal.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry into N.S. killings calls for bold change to tackle family violence 'epidemic'
The public inquiry into the April 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia is calling for an overhaul of the way society handles the "epidemic" of gender-based, intimate-partner and family violence.
-
Prince Edward Island election into final day of campaigning with vote on Monday
The Prince Edward Island election is into its final day of campaigning ahead of Monday's vote.
-
Sydney, N.S., airport wants more airlines
It's been more than a year since Air Canada cancelled its Sydney to Halifax route, leaving fewer options for passengers.
Vancouver Island
-
Comox air force museum wants to put 'Vampire' aircraft on display
A fundraiser is underway in Comox to mark the centennial anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force in 2024.
-
Source of spill that turned Sidney creek white identified
The Town of Sidney says it has identified the source of a troubling spill that turned Mermaid Creek milky white on Wednesday.
-
Training flight turns into rescue mission after boaters capsize off B.C. island
A pair of boaters and their dog were fortunate to survive after capsizing off Texada Island and spending 45 minutes in the water Thursday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Niagara Falls is Canada's biggest 'tourist trap': report
Niagara Falls has been deemed Canada’s top spot for attracting tourists who have money to burn.
-
SIU investigating death of 34-year-old man who had interaction with Peel police in Brampton
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died following an interaction with Peel police in Brampton early Sunday morning.
-
Raptors inch closer to securing spot in play-in tournament
Pascal Siakam scored 36 points, Fred VanVleet added 20 points and a career-high 20 assists and the Toronto Raptors beat the undermanned Charlotte Hornets 128-108 on Sunday to inch closer to securing a spot in the NBA play-in tournament.
Montreal
-
Kid and Reecon: Meet the dogs who recovered victims of the Old Montreal fire
It was a gruelling few weeks for rescuers following last month's fire in Old Montreal, which killed seven and injured nine. Among those who worked to retrieve the victims' bodies were two special heroes: rescue dogs Kid and Reecon. Using their sharp senses and extensive training, the dogs helped comb through the rubble of the building on Place D'Youville.
-
6 children will return to Quebec from Syrian detention without their mother: advocates
Six Canadian children are set to leave a Syrian prison camp and fly to Canada without their mother, who cannot come with them because federal officials have not completed her security assessment, advocates for the family say. The federal government gave the Quebec woman until today to decide whether her children would join other Canadians on the repatriation flight, expected to depart any day now, or remain with her in Syria, said Alexandra Bain of the group Families Against Violent Extremism.
-
Quebec on track to recruit 1,000 nurses from French-speaking countries
Launched in February 2022, the Quebec government's project to recruit 1,000 nurses internationally is on track to become a reality. If all goes according to schedule, the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) expects to launch phase four of its plan next fall.
Ottawa
-
Fatal fire in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, reporting 'heavy fire' at a home in the 5000 block of First Line Road.
-
Power knocked out for several hours in Nepean after driver hits pole
More than 1,000 Hydro One customers in the Centrepointe area lost power for several hours Sunday after a driver hit a light pole, knocking it onto a power line.
-
'It's about community and it's about winning': Neko Sparks and his bid for the Ottawa Senators
Los Angeles-based film producer and entrepreneur Neko Sparks says he's assembled a team that he believes can bring just as much to the Senators and to Ottawa as the Ryan Reynolds partnership.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Roll Up the Rim, Strep A death, possible CRA strike
A professor who says he can't stop winning Roll Up the Rim, a Strep A death in a toddler, and a teen reunited with the emergency crews who rescued him round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Head-on crash outside Brantford seriously injures two, alcohol believed to be factor: OPP
OPP believe alcohol was a contributing factor in a head-on crash near Brantford that left two people seriously hurt.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER | Kitchener Rangers take 2-0 series lead over first-seeded Windsor Spitfires
The Kitchener Rangers are halfway to completing a first round upset.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters say Sunday morning house fire burned for hours
Saskatoon firefighters were on the scene of a fire in the Kelsey-Woodlawn neighbourhood on Sunday morning.
-
Police Taser Saskatoon man following alleged vehicle theft
A Saskatoon police officer Tasered a man on Friday morning while making an arrest for an alleged vehicle theft.
-
'Familiarity breeds contempt': Saskatoon Blades rivalry heats up
The Saskatoon Blades stumbled out of the gates as they were unable to sustain pressure on the Regina Pats in the WHL playoffs opener Friday night.
Northern Ontario
-
World Autism Awareness Day celebrated in North Bay
One Kids Place, in North Bay, held a free family community day in honour of World Autism Awareness Day on Sunday.
-
Femicides on the rise as report indicates a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in Canada
Femicides in Canada are on a concerning rise according to a new report that says a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in the country and this number is likely to increase.
-
Guilbeault defends carbon price, says average household will pay more but rich will shoulder burden
Canada's environment and climate change minister acknowledged that the average household may eventually pay more for the carbon price than it gets back in rebate payments, but says the Liberal government has other programs to help Canadians lower their energy costs overall.
Winnipeg
-
Up to 7 centimetres of snow, gusty winds coming to Winnipeg: Environment Canada
Winnipeg and southern Manitoba are preparing for another dump of snow as this unseasonably cold spring continues.
-
Two people found dead in Dauphin: RCMP
RCMP in Dauphin are investigating the deaths of two people Saturday morning.
-
'It seemed like a nightmare': Survivor of crash that killed 4 teens recovering in Winnipeg hospital
The mother of a 15-year-old girl recovering in hospital after a major car crash is thanking the first responders who pulled her from the wreckage.
Regina
-
Not quite spring; Snowfall warnings in effect for southeast Sask.
For residents in the province's southeast regions, winter is not yet finished. Snowfall warnings across the region are currently in effect.
-
'It does call attention': Sask. humanitarian flight features mural of Mahsa Amini
A mural of Mahsa Amini stood tall on the tail of the latest humanitarian flight to touch down in Saskatchewan. Aircraft owner Enrique Pineyro believes the mural acts as a symbol.
-
Ukrainian official offers plan for a Crimea without Russia
A top Ukrainian official on Sunday outlined a series of steps the government in Kyiv would take after the country reclaims control of Crimea, including dismantling the strategic bridge that links the seized Black Sea peninsula to Russia.