Calgary kids with vision loss hunt for Easter eggs that beep

A lot of children enjoy searching for eggs over Easter, but Saturday, with a little help from the Calgary police, an early Easter egg hunt took place for kids with vision loss.

Youngsters raced through Stanley Park in southwest Calgary in search of special beeping eggs that the police created with a 3D printer.

It's the first time Calgary held an event like this. The idea came from an American dad who created a beeping egg hunt in 2005 so his daughter could take part in the tradition.

Since then, the Rachel Project has spread to many other cities.

The early reviews from some of the kids who attended were glowing.

"I really like this experience," said seven-year-old Phineas Sizer. "It's the best experience I've had here yet."

CNIB programs and operations manager Amber Dujay said the event was an opportunity for kids to feel like a part of a holiday tradition.

"This is an opportunity for normalcy," Dujay said. "It's a small adaptation of these beeping eggs that allows them to just be a kid – to just be like everyone else and to participate and enjoy the holidays."

The idea was piloted in Alberta by the Edmonton police last year. Saturday's event included games, a petting zoo, and visits from the police mounted and canine units.

Petting zoo at Stanley Park, Apr.1, 2023 for Easter egg hunt