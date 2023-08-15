Calgary limits water use during dry spell

Calgary home and business owners are not allowed to water their lawns and gardens as much as they'd like now that a mandatory water restriction has been put in place.

The order, which is now at Stage 1, means residents and businesses will only be able to use sprinklers, soaker hoses or in-ground sprinkler systems during specific days and times.

According to the city's website, even numbered addresses will be able to use them for a maximum of two hours on Wednesday or Saturday between 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Odd numbered addresses can use water on Thursday or Sunday for two hours during the same times.

There is no restriction on watering cans, hoses with shut-off sprays or watering wands that turn off when not in use.

Homeowners will also be able to use sprinklers to water new sod while businesses can use water for construction purposes such as grading, compaction or dust control.

Under the water restriction, residents are not allowed to:

Wash their vehicle with water in their driveway or on the street;

Use water to wash sidewalks, driveways and walkways;

Fill fountains or water features;

Wash exterior windows; or

Clean the outside of buildings.

There are some exceptions for businesses during the water restriction including the washing of vehicles as per health and safety regulations, watering plants for commercial sale and wash outdoor surfaces at childcare facilities, restaurants, kennels and animal care facilities.

Businesses that possess a licence to operate exterior window washing services and car washes are also allowed.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Calgary remains under a heat warning with daytime highs reaching 35 degrees and overnight lows of 14 degrees or higher.

Cooler weather is expected on Friday, where daytime temperatures should drop to 15 degrees, bringing with it some much-needed rain.

Further details on the water restrictions can be found on the City of Calgary's website.