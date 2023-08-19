Calgary man accused of abusing dog he was fostering

A Calgary man faces animal abuse charges and has seen two dogs removed from his care.

Police were first called about a man "actively abusing a dog" during a walk through the Inglewood neighbourhood Tuesday evening.

"A witness confronted the suspect about his behaviour towards the animal during a verbal interaction, and the suspect is believed to have threatened the witness during the exchange," Calgary Police Service said in a news release Saturday.

Officers that day couldn't find the man.

A tip two days later helped them identify him.

Working with the Calgary Humane Society, CPS learned the dog seen in Inglewood is Amber, owned by the Alberta Rescue Foundation (ARF), and was being fostered by the man.

The dog was removed from the man's home and examined. It had injuries "consistent with abuse."

When Lawrence Chow, 40, was arrested, a second dog was removed from his home.

Chow is no longer allowed to care for animals and faces charges of:

causing unnecessary suffering to animals;

injuring or endangering animals;

uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm; and

assault with a weapon.

CPS said it was possible Chow could face more charges.

He's due in court Aug. 31.

The dogs are now being cared for by ARF and the humane society, respectively.