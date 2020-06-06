CALGARY -- Human rights activists and residents are coming together in Calgary to show their support for the hundreds of peaceful demonstrations taking place in the wake of the murder of American George Floyd.

The group, which allies itself with the Black Lives Matter movement, is planning to meet at Calgary city hall at 4 p.m.

In a release, organizers say the violent actions of both the police and the United States government "will no longer go unnoticed or ignored."

"A coalition of human rights activists here in Calgary have planned a peaceful, Black Lives Matter vigil to honour the life of George Floyd and all other victims of police brutality and violence."

The demonstration is expected to include speeches from Adora Nwofor, a Calgary activist, and Godfried Addai, a man who was acquitted of assaulting an officer following a 2015 trial.

Addai filed a $1 million lawsuit against the Calgary Police Service in 2016 after he alleged he was assaulted by officers in December 2013.

According to trial document, Addai said he had been driving with a group of friends when their vehicle got stuck in the snow. He left the vehicle to go find help, dressed only in a track suit and sneakers in -30 degree weather.

He first encountered Const. Ben Donockley who wrestled him to the ground. The police officer said Addai was acting aggressively.

After being forced into the back of a police van, Addai was dropped off in the East Village and later called 911 for help.

Const. Trevor Lindsay was dispatched to the call and documents again claimed Addai was swearing and acting aggressively. The actions made the CPS member feel threatened so he said he pushed the victim to the ground.

Addai got up and tried to run but was shot by Lindsay's Taser. Additional resources, including HAWCS, was called to the scene.

A camera mounted on the helicopter captured images of Lindsay purportedly punching, kneeing and dragging Addai on the ground.

The judge in the assault trial determined that while Addai was aggressive when he encountered the officers, he was not guilty of assault.

Organizers remind participants to follow health rules

While everyone is encourage to attend the event, organizers want to make sure that everyone stays safe and does their part to prevent COVID-19.

"We ask that media and attendees stick to strict social distancing protocols and wear masks. We will have hand sanitizer and social distancing guides available."

Thousands of people across Alberta have already taken part in Black Lives Matter rallies in Calgary and many other communities over the past week.