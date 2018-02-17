A Calgary man is on life support in a hospital in Mexico and his family is pleading for anyone in that community to donate blood to help stabilize his condition.

Troy Black, who was on vacation with his wife Lindsay in Puerto Vallarta, was taken to hospital for treatment after doctors discovered he had a tear in his esophagus.

Lindsay, communicating on Facebook, says that he is on life support and doctors are trying to keep him stable.

She issued a plea for anyone with type O+ blood to donate because the hospital where her husband is has run low and he is in need of a number of transfusions.

Troy is on a waiting list of surgery.

Doctors aren’t sure what caused the injury.