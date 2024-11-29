Calgary man charged after search warrant leads to seizure of cigarettes, drugs and cash

A Calgary man has been charged after a search warrant led to the seizure of unstamped cigarettes, suspected drugs and $16,000 in cash.

On Thursday, members of the Airdrie RCMP’s crime reduction unit, with collaboration from a variety of other RCMP units and members of the Calgary police tactical team, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at two Calgary homes in Temple and Huntington Hills.

That led to the seizure of alleged cash proceeds of crime, a number of unstamped tobacco cigarettes and suspected controlled substances including fentanyl, fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, powder and crack cocaine.

Police also located an illegal cannabis grow operation where 265 cannabis plants were seized.

As a result, a 52-year-old Calgary man was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, cultivating more than four cannabis plants, selling tobacco products, fraud under $5,000 (defrauding the province for tobacco tax), possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and theft of electricity.

Following a bail hearing, the accused was released with conditions. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Jan. 8.