Calgary man charged in fatal Tuesday road rage incident

A Calgary man faces second-degree murder charges after a homicide that police say took place after a road rage incident in northeast Calgary Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., police received a call from a passenger in a 2004 Chevrolet Aveo who said they were involved in a road rage incident around a number of roads in the city's northeast.

They said a 2002 GMC Sierra was driving erratically cutting in and out of their lane. They also alleged that the man flashed a knife at them from the driver's seat of his vehicle.

The 911 operator advised the occupants of the Chevrolet Aveo to disengage with the driver the of the GMC Sierra, but they continued to follow him.

Eventually, the driver of the Sierra pulled over and exited his vehicle on the 6900 block of Temple Drive N.E.

Shortly thereafter, police believe the Aveo drove by and one of the occupants kicked the passenger door of the Sierra.

It's believed that the driver of the Aveo stopped his vehicle and backed into the driver of the GMC Sierra, who was hit and pushed into a tree.

The driver of the Sierra sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on scene.

The driver and passenger of the Aveo were taken into custody.

Steven Allen, 34, of Calgary was charged with manslaughter. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.

The passenger of the Aveo was released without charges.

Following a Wednesday autoposy, the deceased was identified as 35-year-old David Mervin Berglund of Calgary.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.