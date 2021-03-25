CALGARY -- A Calgary man faces numerous charges after Didsbury RCMP executed a search warrant Sunday, March 21 at a residence, yielding approximately $70,000 worth of drugs and $15,000 cash.

Police discovered 725 grams of cocaine, 101 grams of fentanyl, nine grams of methamphetamine and $15,000 cash at a residence in town.

Omar Ibrahim Sail, 23, of Calgary faces the following charges:

● Two charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

● One charge of possession of property obtained by crime;

● Six charges of failure to comply with release conditions, et al.

Sail has been remanded in police custody. He’s scheduled to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court Monday, March 29.

“This is another significant drug bust in the area in the last few months. The disruption in criminal activity has had a profound effect on the community,” said Staff Sgt. Chad Fournier, Didsbury RCMP in a release.