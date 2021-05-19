CALGARY -- Calgary police say robbery charges have been laid against a man in connection with a rash of incidents earlier this month.

Officials, acting on public information, identified a man they believed was connected to a series of robberies that took place between May 10 and May 12 in the downtown core.

Investigators also located the suspect's home but found he was not there at the time. They soon secured a search warrant and, on Tuesday, police searched the home and obtained a number of items they say are evidence connecting him to the crimes.

Later that same day, police were contacted by the public once more with information about a man matching the description of the suspect in the photos.

Officers soon responded to the scene and made an arrest without incident.

Ryan Sami Henniche, 20, is charged with robbery (in connection with a May 11 incident), illegal use of a credit card and break of a release order.

He is expected to appear in court on May 20.