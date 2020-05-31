CALGARY -- A young man was seriously injured following an incident in Fish Creek Provincial Park Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 7:30 p.m. for reports that a man had fallen.

Officials found the victim at the scene suffering from severe head injuries. They were told he had been jumping off the shore into the Bow River with friends.

During one of the jumps, he missed the water and hit the rocks instead.

He was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, life-threatening condition.

His current condition is not known.