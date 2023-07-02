Calgary Meals on Wheels launches delicious fundraiser with YYC Scoop Fest
The first-ever YYC Scoop Fest has kicked off.
If you’re a fan of ice cream, gelato, sundaes, or ice cream sandwiches, then for the next week, you can enjoy them guilt-free knowing you are helping Calgary’s Meals on Wheels by scarfing down some sweet treats.
Proceeds from each chilly treat at participating businesses will keep the charity program’s costs lower.
“Fundraising is hugely important for us,” said Calgary Meals-on-Wheels’ Karen McKeogh. “It allows us to keep our costs down, especially with inflation being crazy right now – our costs are through the roof.
“So more money that we can raise allows us to keep our fees low, to keep our meals accessible to even the most vulnerable people in Calgary.”
YYC Scoop Fest goes until July 7th.
For more information, go to yycscoopfest.com.
