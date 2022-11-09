Calgary non-profit groups urge province to use budget surplus to help most vulnerable

A collective of Calgary emergency shelters and non-profits groups is calling on the province to spend a portion of its projected $13.2 billion surplus helping Alberta's most vulnerable residents and addressing what it calls a "chronic underfunding" for social services.

The initiative is led by CUPS Calgary, the Calgary Drop-In Centre, Fear is not Love (the Calgary Emergency Women's Shelter), Inn From the Cold, the Alex and YWCA Calgary.

In a release sent to CTV News, the group says government contracts that cover essential services such as emergency and shelter beds, transitional housing, medical services and other crisis interventions are becoming more expensive due to inflation.

"Provincial governments have not increased funding to cover the growing costs of delivering these services," said Joy Bowen-Eyre, CEO of the Alex Community Health Centre.

"Funding has remained flat despite an increased demand for services, specifically during and post pandemic. This means that part of the funding burden has fallen on not-for-profit organizations to continue providing essential services, which in turn requires us to fundraise increasing amounts annually to make up the difference in a province that is trying to recover economically."

Others, including CUPS Calgary executive director Carlene Donnelly, add that her team is contracted by the province to support a wide variety of social service or case management supports, but funding still lacks.

"Those contracts do not fully cover the costs of delivering these services and we must rely on the generosity of Albertans in order to fill the gap," she said.

The group notes that an increasing number of Albertans are unable to move out of crisis situations without the help of social organizations, which are put in place on behalf of the government.

In a statement from its media release, the non-profit organizations suggest a different approach for the 2023 budget, which would come with an positive long-term effect on the economy.

"If Albertans want to see an economic return for Alberta that is truly inclusive and supports the well-being of everyone in this province, it is critical that we encourage elected leaders to take an immediate step to adjust core contracts with social providers," read the media release.

"This small step will have a lasting impact on tens of thousands of Albertans."