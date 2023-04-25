The earlier version of this riding existed from 1959-1971 and was recreated, mainly from Calgary-Northern Hills as well as from Calgary-Mackay-Nose Hill.

It was to remain Hills but several communities bearing Hills in the name are in the new Northeast, so it became Calgary North.

From 144 Avenue N.W. up to the Calgary boundary is empty. South of 144th, it has the western half of Evanston, Panatella central and northeast.

The next tier has Hanson Ranch and Panorama and the next has Panorama Hills and Panamount.

Settlements are new and not named areas, with small empty areas, north of the relatively new Symons Valley Parkway northwest of Stoney Trail.

The riding is middle income with upper-middle income and above the Calgary median income of $67,700 as are house prices. Income from government is low. A quarter of voters are recent immigrants and half were born in Alberta.

25,429 electors according to February 2023 data

Current MLA: Muhammad Yaseen, UCP

2019 voter turnout: 61.7%

ELECTION HISTORY

The then-new Calgary-North riding was won in 1959 by Rose Wilkinson, who had held a nearby riding and was an MLA 1944-1963, when another Social Crediter, Robert Simpson won and held it until the seat was abolished in 1971.

Calgary-Northern Hills: New for the 2012 vote, it began with much of the old Calgary-McKnight. It had Cal Lee (PC) 1971-1975, Eric Musgreave (PC) from 1975-1989.

Yolande Gagnon, a Liberal, held McKnight from 1989-1993. Gary G. Mar (PC) won the seat as it became Nose Creek in 1993. Mar was Health Minister and served in various cabinet positions.

He won by almost 75 per cent of the vote in 2004 in the new MacKay.

In 2008 and 2012, Teresa Woo-Paw won Calgary-Northern Hills for the PCs, losing in 2015 to Jamie Kleinsteuber, NDP. He had been a U of Ottawa student and decided not to run in 2019.

Muhammad Yaseen of UCP defeated the NDP’s Rakesj Angral in 2019.