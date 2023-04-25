Calgary-North East

Calgary-Northeast was created in 1959 when Alberta dropped the single transferable vote – where second choices for losing candidates played a role in picking winners.

It lasted only one term and became Calgary East. It was re-established from parts of Calgary-Mackay-Nose Hill and Calgary-McCall for the 2019 vote.

The riding is bounded by the 2017 north and east borders of the city and has Livingstone and Coventry Centre east of Centre Street and north of Stoney Trail. It also has the beginning of a new area a bit north on both sides of Centre Street near the west border, which is a geographic marker and west of Centre.

South of Stoney Trail is Coventry Hills and south of both it and Country Hills Boulevard is Harvest Hills then housing space and Confluence Park, where two creeks join and continue south.

Across an industrial area is middle-income Barlow Hills, House values are above the provincial average and 14 per cent of income is from government, family median income a shade below the $67,700 average and 17 per cent of families are considered low-income.

30,403 electors according to February 2023 data

Current MLA: Rajan Sawhney, UCP

2019 voter turnout: 62.3%

ELECTION HISTORY

Calgary-Mackay-Nose Hill: The area was once Queen's Park. This section produced Calgary-McKnight which was around the southern tip of Nose Hill Park and was split in 1993 with the west becoming Varsity and a bit in the east joining North Hill.

Nose Creek was created at the same time and included part of North Hill and McKnight. McKnight had Cal Lee (PC) 1971-1975, Eric Musgreave (PC) from 1975-1989.

Yolande Gagnon, a Liberal, held McKnight from 1989-1993. Gary G. Mar (PC), won in 1993 and held the seat until 2004, when he won in Calgary Mackay. The health minister was replaced by Neil Brown, who won in 2008 and 2012 and lost in 2015 to NDP Karen M. McPherson.

In 2017, she quit the NDP as too polarized, was Independent then in Alberta Party, but retired. Rajan Sawhney won for UCP in 2019, with the NDP’s Gurbachan Brar second.