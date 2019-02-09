An extreme cold warning that has gripped most of the province throughout the week has once again been called in Calgary.

Environment Canada issued the updated warning on Saturday morning, advising Calgarians to expect wind chill values between -40 and -50C throughout the day.

The extreme cold warning includes the entire Alberta region, outside of few areas in the southeast corner of the province.

The advisory also includes portions of B.C. and Saskatchewan.

The agency says that everyone is at risk in extremely cold temperatures and you should limit your exposure to the weather as much as possible.

Cold warnings are called when very cold temperatures or wild chill creates an elevated risk to health through frost bite and hypothermia.

The cold weather advisory wasn't enough to scare off a group of devoted runners who participated in a half marathon in Eau Claire on Saturday morning.

Several hundred people braved the elements for the Hypothermic Half Marathon, a race to help raise money for the Fort Calgary Preservation Society.

Hernani Caetano crossed the finish line first and says it was quite a cold day for the race.

"I wasn't afraid of the wind chills. They weren't as strong as the forecast predicted, so it was good. Overall, it was not too bad."

The toughest thing he find about running in such cold weather is trying to breathe properly.

"You cannot do it through your nose. You have to wear a mask and several layers so it just makes you slower and the wind chills slow you down."

The cold weather did impact some of the events at the Special Olympics Alberta Winter Games.

"We knew there was the potential for extreme cold so we started to take a look at our schedule," said CEO Johnny Byrne. "We've had to cancel some events and condense some events."

He says they've also needed to accommodate for longer breaks for athletes and volunteers so they can get out of the cold and warm themselves up.

The alpine skiing even had to be cancelled because there was too much risk for the competitiors because of the weather.

"They're going up on chairlifts and they're up on top of the hill, so it's pretty exposed there."

The weather conditions also had a bit of an impact on roads. Calgary police say they attended 180 crashes from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. 144 of those were non-injury crashes while nine involved injuries.

You can find out more about the current weather conditions and the forecast on the CTV Calgary weather page or download the CTV Calgary Weather App for notifications right to your smartphone.