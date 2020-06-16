CALGARY -- After admitting to a sexual relationship with a patient, a Calgary doctor had his licence suspended for 12 months by the the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) .

Dr. Moises Lasaleta, a general practitioner, admitted to a tribunal that in 2016 he entered into a personal relationship with a patient who he’d been providing care to since 2013.

"He did so without ending their physician/patient relationship as required by CPSA’s standards of practice, and failed to maintain appropriate boundaries, which are important given the inherent power imbalance between physicians and their patients," the CPSA said in a statement.

Lasaleta is not currently working as a physician as his registration and practice permit was cancelled in 2018 for failing to renew his practice permit. Should he be issued a permit to practice medicine in the future, it will be suspended for one year, however the CPSA says the suspension will be considered served due to the time he has been out of practice.

Before he can be issued a permit, Lasaleta must — at his own cost — complete an assessment to determine whether he is fit to return to practice.

Lasaleta is also responsible for all costs associated with the investigation and hearing, totalling $12,731.70, as well as future costs for monitoring of any practice conditions.