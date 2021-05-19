CALGARY -- The owner of a pickup truck received an unscheduled tour of some southeast Calgary neighbourhoods after a woman attempted to make off with his vehicle.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, a man parked his truck outside the 7-Eleven near the intersection of Memorial Drive and 36th Street S.E. While he was away, a woman entered the pickup and attempted to drive off. The victim spotted the theft attempt and jumped into the box of his truck.

Calgary Police Service units, including aerial support from a HAWCS crew, were deployed and the stolen truck was tracked through several communities with the vehicle's owner still in the box.

After approximately 20 minutes, the truck was stopped on Radcliffe Crescent.

The man was not injured during the theft and attempted getaway.

Police confirm 31-year-old Melissa Lee Badman has been charged with motor vehicle theft, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and three traffic safety act offences.