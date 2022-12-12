Calgary police acknowledge bathhouse raid caused pain and trauma for LGBTQ community

Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld has acknowledged a raid at a bathhouse in 2002 caused pain and trauma for everyone involved.

Goliath's Bathhouse was established in 1987 and serves the city's gay community.

Neufeld's remarks come on the 20th anniversary of officers executing a search warrant at the club after public complaints led to a police investigation.

He says it was a legitimate investigation but the raid has had a lasting impact on men who were arrested and charged.

Neufeld says it has also negatively affected the relationship between police and the LGBTQ community.

He says police would handle the same situation differently now.

Neufeld joined members of the gender and diversity advisory board on Monday to deliver the acknowledgment.

"The goal of this acknowledgment is to share with the community that when we look back, there are things we would do differently if given the chance to do them again today,'' he said in a statement.

"Our efforts to support equity, diversity and inclusion are woven throughout the fabric of our service. It is now at the core of everything we do.''

Before the public acknowledgment, police said a gender and sexual diversity liaison spoke to some individuals who had their charges stayed or withdrawn to explain how they can have their fingerprints and photographs removed from a police database if they are still on file.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.