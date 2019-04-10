Calgary police are hoping members of the local Iraqi community can provide information to find a 12-year-old girl believed to be wrongfully staying with her father’s family overseas.

In June 2018, Zahraa Al Aazawi, 12, travelled from Calgary to Egypt with her father.

She was supposed to return to Canada in September, according to a travel agreement between her parents.

The girl has had limited contact with her mother since then, but has not returned to Calgary as agreed.

Her father, Ali Al Aazawi, 38, returned to Canada on April 4 and was arrested at the Toronto airport. He is charged with one count of parental abduction and is being transferred from Toronto to Calgary.

Investigators now believe Zahraa is in Iraq, possibly with her father’s family, and are asking for the public’s help, specifically from members of the Calgary Iraqi community, so she can be reunited with her mother.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.